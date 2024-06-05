National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stake Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in National Grid by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 49.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

