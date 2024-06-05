NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,836,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 469,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,307,000 after acquiring an additional 467,451 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,952 shares of company stock worth $8,981,018 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

