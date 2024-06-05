NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $11,065,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,191,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.