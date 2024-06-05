NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 98,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kenvue by 2,600.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 852,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kenvue by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,821,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,740,000 after buying an additional 527,200 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

