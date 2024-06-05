NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 150.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $143.87 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $147.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.