NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMB opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

