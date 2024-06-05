NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

