Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.37

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $10.11. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 85,846 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

