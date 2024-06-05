NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Head to Head Contrast

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeurAxis and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outset Medical 1 2 3 0 2.33

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 39.25%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02% Outset Medical -134.93% -120.67% -51.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NeurAxis and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.76 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.87 Outset Medical $130.38 million 1.54 -$172.80 million ($3.38) -1.15

NeurAxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outset Medical beats NeurAxis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.