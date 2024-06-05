Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $133.48 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $133.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,497 shares of company stock valued at $29,263,354. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

