NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 50,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 41,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point upgraded NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

