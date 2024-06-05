NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.75

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.75 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 71.32 ($0.91). NextEnergy Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,517,458 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of £425.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.70.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

