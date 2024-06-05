Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $277.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.83.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $228.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Nordson by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

