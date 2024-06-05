Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 350,299 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,693,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.06% of Samsara as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Samsara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after purchasing an additional 898,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after purchasing an additional 366,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after buying an additional 327,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,712 shares in the company, valued at $56,288,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $3,629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,288,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,783 shares of company stock valued at $61,519,215. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

