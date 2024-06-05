Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 368,400 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 368,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,568,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after acquiring an additional 533,083 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 518,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

