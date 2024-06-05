Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 772,405 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 772,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000.

Get Upwork alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,459. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.