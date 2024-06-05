Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 496,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,176,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.82% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.28.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

