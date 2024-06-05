Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,023,584 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,023,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,996,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.66% of RLJ Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,818,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 1,151,800 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

