Norges Bank Buys Shares of 292,135 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 292,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,000. Norges Bank owned 1.13% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.45 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.