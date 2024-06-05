Norges Bank Buys Shares of 363,518 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 363,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,294,000. Norges Bank owned 0.61% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

