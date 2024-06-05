Norges Bank Buys Shares of 394,265 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 394,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 314,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 582.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 135,202 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 924.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 128,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 244.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 13.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

