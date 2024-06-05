Norges Bank Buys Shares of 406,749 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 406,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Veracyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $566,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

