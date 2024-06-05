Norges Bank Buys Shares of 620,679 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 620,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.39% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 588,749 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,264 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 126,965 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

VIRT stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.