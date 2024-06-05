Norges Bank Invests $10.88 Million in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 239,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,884,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.88. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

