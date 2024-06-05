Norges Bank Invests $13.47 Million in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 399,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

