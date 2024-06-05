Norges Bank Makes New $10.73 Million Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

