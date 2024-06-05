Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 456,868 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $8,293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in Banner by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Banner by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of Banner stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

