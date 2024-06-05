Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 333,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,000. Norges Bank owned 0.66% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3,438.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of B opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 419.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

