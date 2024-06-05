Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Masonite International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $13,283,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Masonite International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,750 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOOR

Masonite International Profile

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.