Norges Bank Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 103,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,709,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 136,367 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.83. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $141.99.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. On average, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $138,051.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $91,439.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,508,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,652 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

