Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 358,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,170,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.66% of Upbound Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Upbound Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPBD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UPBD opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

