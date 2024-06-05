Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,972,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Greif as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Greif by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $255,559.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $126,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,727 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company's stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

