Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 326,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,547,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.59% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

