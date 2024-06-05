Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 297,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Brinker International stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,761 shares of company stock worth $3,422,143. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

