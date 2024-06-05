Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 750,000 Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.55% of Atour Lifestyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,980,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,925,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 320,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATAT shares. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.