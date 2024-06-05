North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Charles Park Purchases 10,000 Shares

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Park bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,540.04).

North American Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NAIT stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.75) on Wednesday. North American Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.08. The stock has a market cap of £402.44 million, a PE ratio of 14,650.00 and a beta of 0.70.

North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55,000.00%.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

