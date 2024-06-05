Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$31.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.96.

NPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$29.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

