Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nuvalent worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUVL. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $2,386,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,842,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,198,420. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

