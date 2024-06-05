Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $8.67. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 581,208 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,038,000 after buying an additional 1,729,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 142.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,546,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,360 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1,467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,096,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 727,372 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

