Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Purchases $38,174.31 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,662,440.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

