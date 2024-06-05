Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3,098.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPI

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.