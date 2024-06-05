Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 97,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Olympus Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

