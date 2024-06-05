ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 20.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

OKE stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

