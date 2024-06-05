Outfitter Financial LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 33,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 71,685 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $309.45 and a 52 week high of $433.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.01 and a 200-day moving average of $401.76.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.91.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,521 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,476. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

