Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 38,117 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Outset Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OM stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 706,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 197,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
