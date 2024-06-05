Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman Sells 38,117 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. CL King raised Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 38.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 706,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 197,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

