Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

