Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.44. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $5,941,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 259,142 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 443,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 409,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.