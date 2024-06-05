Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells C$83,700.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.74, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00.

Kevin Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$78,980.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems stock opened at C$16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.16. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

