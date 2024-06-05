Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 10,984 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,934,815.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

