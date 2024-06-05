Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 10,984 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,934,815.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $44.38.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DFH
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.