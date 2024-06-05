Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Financial Review

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.81 $61.28 million $0.24 10.08

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Profitability

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 17.37% 11.44% 2.98%

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

